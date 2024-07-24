Joint Declaration on Enhanced Defence Cooperation between Germany and the United Kingdom

The Ministry of Defence of Germany and the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom commit to improve and further enhance bilateral defence cooperation to better meet the common challenges of the 21st century and to best secure the common interests of both countries in defence-related areas.

Recognising the imperative for closer collaboration in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges and shared security threats and building on existing lighthouses of bilateral cooperation between Germany and the UK, such as the German-British Amphibious Engineer Battalion 130 in Minden, the Defence Ministers of Germany and the United Kingdom endeavour to embark upon a new path of enhanced partnership and defence cooperation, to promote stability in NATO’s eastern flank and in Europe as a whole and beyond for the Euro-Atlantic area. We consider closer defence cooperation as an important first step in a new relationship between Germany and the United Kingdom.

Strategic Context

In light of the escalating security concerns, exacerbated by Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, and a deteriorating strategic environment, the preservation of European security demands a unified response. The Defence Ministers of Germany and the United Kingdom recognise the urgency of the situation and the imperative for closer collaboration to address these challenges collectively.

As staunch NATO Allies, we reaffirm our commitment to its principles, and acknowledge its indispensable role in securing our collective deterrence and defence. We recognise the need to strengthen the European contribution to NATO, which will enhance our capacity to respond effectively to evolving security threats.

Through strategic cooperation in defence procurement, research, and technological innovation, we aim to contribute within our responsibilities to bolstering our industrial capabilities and enhance our operational effectiveness. By leveraging our respective strengths and fostering interoperability, we will build a resilient partnership capable of addressing the complex security challenges facing our region.

As we confront these challenges together with partners, we are guided by our shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law. By working hand in hand, Germany and the United Kingdom seek to contribute to maintaining the Alliance’s effective and credible deterrence and defence tasks. At the same time, both Germany and the United Kingdom remain committed to the security of Europe.

Priority Objectives

Strengthening Defence Industries:

Both Ministries of Defence will explore opportunities to contribute to nurturing and promoting the defence industrial base in Europe, foster joint procurement initiatives and interoperability, and advance research and development endeavours to enhance capability production and technological innovation.

Reinforcing Euro-Atlantic Security:

Affirming NATO as the cornerstone of our defence architecture, we will endeavour to do our part to strengthen NATO, bolster complementary cooperation between NATO and the EU, renew dialogue between Allies, and support collective action within international forums.

At the Eastern Flank of NATO, we are committed to enhance the cooperation in the framework of Forward Land Forces and NATO’s Advance Plans, in order to support deterrence activities and the ability to defend Allies’ territory. This also includes close coordination and cooperation within the 3+3 Defence Minister’s format, bringing together the three Baltic host nations and the three framework nations Germany, the UK and Canada.

Enhancing Interoperability:

Recognising the importance of seamless coordination, we endeavour to enhance interoperability between the German Bundeswehr and United Kingdom Armed Forces across all domains and strengthen standardisation in NATO.

Addressing Emerging Threats:

Confronting evolving security challenges, including hybrid warfare, cyber threats, and climate change, we shall explore joint efforts aimed at enhancing our collective resilience and response capabilities within the responsibility of our Ministries.

Supporting Ukraine:

Both Ministers aim to coordinate long-term military support for Ukraine, fostering stability and bolstering the country’s defence capabilities in the face of external aggression.

Deep Precision Strike:

The Ministries of Defence of Germany and the United Kingdom will, together with partners, undertake a long-term, comprehensive cooperation in the field of long-range capabilities.

Intergovernmental Cooperation Structures

To facilitate strategic direction and oversight, our intended closer cooperation may include the establishment of a senior-level group tasked with steering defence cooperation and annual meetings with Defence Ministers. In addition, we propose enhanced dialogue between parliamentarians on defence matters as well as joint strategic planning fora.

Defence Industrial Collaboration

Drawing upon existing frameworks such as OCCAR, Eurofighter/Typhoon programme and Boxer User Group, and our bilateral Ministerial Equipment and Capability Cooperation (MECC), the Defence Ministers of Germany and the United Kingdom commit to fostering joint procurement initiatives, advancing NATO standardisation, and promoting technology sharing. The Ministries will also share views on defence exports in the framework of joint programmes, including through regular consultations, which enhance our shared security and support our respective defence industrial bases. We aspire to share our Ministries’ views regarding our defence industrial strategies, underpinned by structured dialogue and cooperative frameworks across land, air, and maritime domains.

Military to military

We will explore opportunities to increase our military cooperation, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to emerging security challenges. We intend to place a renewed emphasis on defence diplomacy, interoperability, military doctrine development and high-level strategic exchanges. We are committed to enhancing focused exchanges, fostering robust dialogue, and mutually supporting initiatives. Interoperability will remain a cornerstone of our partnership, strengthened by joint training programs and shared technological advancements.