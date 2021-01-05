UK COVID-19 alert level methodology: an overview
Explains the criteria used to move between the alert levels set out in the UK government's COVID-19 recovery plan.
Documents
Details
The UK COVID-19 alert level communicates the current risk at a UK-wide level and was defined in the UK government’s COVID-19 recovery strategy ‘Our Plan to Rebuild’ in May 2020.
The Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) provides advice to the UK Chief Medical Officers and NHS England’s National Medical Director who in turn advise ministers on the UK COVID-19 alert level.
