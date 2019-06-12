Research and analysis
Tyre ageing: its effect on material properties and structural integrity
The effect and impact of age on the performance and safety of tyres.
The Department for Transport is responsible for maintaining high standards of safety and security in transport and continuing to improve road safety.
This study provides scientific advice on the effect of age on the performance of the various elements of a tyre that are critical to its mechanical integrity. The report discusses whether the material properties of vehicle tyres evolve to such an extent that the integrity of the tyre and its safety is compromised.
