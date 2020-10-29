Guidance

Transforming NHS pharmacy aseptic services in England

Report on the service providing sterile, controlled environments for the preparation of injectable medicines into 'ready to administer' formats for patients.

Published 29 October 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Transforming NHS pharmacy aseptic services in England

PDF, 598KB, 51 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This report recommends investment in hubs to produce aseptic injectable medicines in England in order to create high volumes of aseptic pharmacy products which will:

  • save time for nursing staff
  • enable care closer to home
  • produce significant savings

The report was commissioned by the Minister of State for Health to provide advice to the government and NHS England and Improvement (NHSE-I), to regional, system, and trust pharmacy leads, as well as independent sector aseptic pharmacy providers.

Published 29 October 2020