Transforming NHS pharmacy aseptic services in England

This report recommends investment in hubs to produce aseptic injectable medicines in England in order to create high volumes of aseptic pharmacy products which will:

save time for nursing staff

enable care closer to home

produce significant savings

The report was commissioned by the Minister of State for Health to provide advice to the government and NHS England and Improvement (NHSE-I), to regional, system, and trust pharmacy leads, as well as independent sector aseptic pharmacy providers.