Transforming NHS pharmacy aseptic services in England
Report on the service providing sterile, controlled environments for the preparation of injectable medicines into 'ready to administer' formats for patients.
This report recommends investment in hubs to produce aseptic injectable medicines in England in order to create high volumes of aseptic pharmacy products which will:
- save time for nursing staff
- enable care closer to home
- produce significant savings
The report was commissioned by the Minister of State for Health to provide advice to the government and NHS England and Improvement (NHSE-I), to regional, system, and trust pharmacy leads, as well as independent sector aseptic pharmacy providers.