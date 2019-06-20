Traffic commissioners: good repute and fitness, March 2019

The Senior Traffic Commissioner for Great Britain issues guidance and directions under section 4C(1) of the Public Passenger Vehicles Act 1981 (as amended).

This guidance explains how the Senior Traffic Commissioner believes that traffic commissioners should interpret the law in relation to requirements to be of good repute or fitness.

The directions are addressed to the traffic commissioners in respect of the approach to be taken by staff acting on behalf of individual traffic commissioners. They dictate the operation of delegated functions in relation to good repute and fitness.