Commonwealth Defence Liaison Staffs and Foreign Service Attachés accredited to London

This publication is no longer publicly available and is only provided on this site for access by authorised personnel and legitimate defence agencies.

Previous users are now referred to the ‘London diplomatic list’ on the Foreign & Commonwealth Office website at: Foreign embassies in the UK. The list contains all embassies and high commissions with the addresses, all the senior staff, telephone and fax numbers, plus email and website addresses.

‘The white book’ is available on the MOD UK Intranet for users who have obtained the necessary permissions can access the Internet version.

DE Strat-OS-DS-FLSSup

MOD, Level 4, Zone B

Main Building

Whitehall

London

SW1A 2HB



Fax: 020 7218 9737

Email: destrat-os-ds-flssup@mod.uk