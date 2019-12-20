Corporate report

The United Kingdom’s future nuclear deterrent: the 2019 update to Parliament

This report details the progress made on the Dreadnought submarine programme and other related programmes since the last update in December 2018.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Nuclear Organisation

This report is the eighth in the series, providing annual updates to Parliament on the progress of the Dreadnought Class submarine programme, and other related Defence Nuclear Enterprise programmes, a commitment first made in 2011 and reaffirmed in the 2015 Strategic Defence and Security Review.

