The Strategic Command Strategy directs and guides the transformation of Strategic Command to deliver as Defence’s integrator. It outlines the critical capabilities that the Command must transform, and the strategic outcomes it will achieve. Achieving these outcomes will be the Command’s essential contributions towards an integrated Armed Force that can act with an agility and precision that our adversaries cannot match.

In a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, the only certainty is there will be further change. To meet that challenge, Defence must become agile, responsive and able to act in an integrated way. It’s through this integrated approach, which places the use of technology and data at its heart, that Defence will become more agile and more able to respond to the unknown. But to get there will require change, and Strategic Command leads Defence in making that change.