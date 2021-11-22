Policy paper overview: The Strategic Command Strategy

The Strategic Command Strategy sets out how the organisation will change the way defence works and the plans for integration in the future.

From:
Strategic Command and Ministry of Defence
Published
22 November 2021

Documents

The Strategic Command Strategy

PDF, 6.99MB, 11 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Strategic Command Strategy directs and guides the transformation of Strategic Command to deliver as Defence’s integrator. It outlines the critical capabilities that the Command must transform, and the strategic outcomes it will achieve. Achieving these outcomes will be the Command’s essential contributions towards an integrated Armed Force that can act with an agility and precision that our adversaries cannot match.

In a volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, the only certainty is there will be further change. To meet that challenge, Defence must become agile, responsive and able to act in an integrated way. It’s through this integrated approach, which places the use of technology and data at its heart, that Defence will become more agile and more able to respond to the unknown. But to get there will require change, and Strategic Command leads Defence in making that change.

