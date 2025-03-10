Policy paper

The regulation of artificial intelligence as a medical device: government response to the RHC

Government response to the recommendations made by the Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) on the regulation of AI as a medical device.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 March 2025

The Regulatory Horizons Council (RHC) published recommendations on how the UK can support the safe and rapid development of AI as a medical device (AIaMD).

In this letter, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Patient Safety, Women’s Health and Mental Health responds to the recommendations made within the report.

Published 10 March 2025

