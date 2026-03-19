The Organs, Tissues and Cells (apart from embryos and gametes) Common Framework
Sets out how the UK and devolved governments will continue to work closely and collaboratively together on organs and non-reproductive tissues and cells policy.
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The Organs, Tissues and Cells (apart from embryos and gametes) Common Framework supports the continuity of good working relations, open communication and the maintenance of a compatible minimum set of high standards of safety and quality for organs and non-reproductive tissues and cells.
The framework has been jointly developed by the UK government and devolved governments, has received Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) provisional approval and has now been finalised.