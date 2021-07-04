The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Delivery Plan 2021-2023

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Delivery Plan 2021-2023 ‘Putting patients first; A new era for our agency’ replaces the existing Corporate Plan 2018 – 2023 and sets out the agency’s ambitious roadmap for the future, centred on putting patients first, becoming a truly world-leading, enabling regulator and protecting public health through excellence in regulation and science.

The plan details the agancy’s objectives and deliverables over this period into 6 core themes:

Scientific innovation

Healthcare access

Patient safety

Dynamic organisation

Collaborative partnerships

Financial sustainability

Overarching all of these, for all staff, is the priority to deliver better patient and public involvement and to ensure the agency puts patients first.