The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Delivery Plan 2021-2023

Putting patients first: a new era for our agency

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
4 July 2021

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Delivery Plan 2021-2023 ‘Putting patients first; A new era for our agency’ replaces the existing Corporate Plan 2018 – 2023 and sets out the agency’s ambitious roadmap for the future, centred on putting patients first, becoming a truly world-leading, enabling regulator and protecting public health through excellence in regulation and science.

The plan details the agancy’s objectives and deliverables over this period into 6 core themes:

  • Scientific innovation
  • Healthcare access
  • Patient safety
  • Dynamic organisation
  • Collaborative partnerships
  • Financial sustainability

Overarching all of these, for all staff, is the priority to deliver better patient and public involvement and to ensure the agency puts patients first.

