The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Delivery Plan 2021-2023
Putting patients first: a new era for our agency
Documents
Details
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) Delivery Plan 2021-2023 ‘Putting patients first; A new era for our agency’ replaces the existing Corporate Plan 2018 – 2023 and sets out the agency’s ambitious roadmap for the future, centred on putting patients first, becoming a truly world-leading, enabling regulator and protecting public health through excellence in regulation and science.
The plan details the agancy’s objectives and deliverables over this period into 6 core themes:
- Scientific innovation
- Healthcare access
- Patient safety
- Dynamic organisation
- Collaborative partnerships
- Financial sustainability
Overarching all of these, for all staff, is the priority to deliver better patient and public involvement and to ensure the agency puts patients first.