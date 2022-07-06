Policy paper

The Defence Capability Framework

The Defence Capability Framework outlines guiding principles that will inform our approach to investment decisions and military capability development over the next decade.

The Defence Capability Framework outlines the guiding principles that will inform our approach to investment decisions and the likely future priorities to address the enduring capability challenges.

It has been developed, in consultation with our industry partners, to be more transparent about our ideas and plans and to support the implementation of the Defence and Security Industrial Strategy (DSIS), published in March 21.

This paper builds upon our current plan, our operating concept and the policy context set by the Integrated Review, to prioritise our capability development over the coming years.

