The Crown Estate Office annual report and financial statements 2018 to 2019

Under the Crown Estate Act 1961 (schedule 1 paragraph 5) monies are provided by Parliament (Supply Finance) towards the cost of the Commissioners’ salaries and the expense of their office.

The Crown Estate Office accounts only include transactions in relation to these costs. the Resource outturn of £2,365,000 is restricted to and matches the supply estimate for 2018-19 for Annually Managed Expenditure and is unchanged from that of 2017-18. The complete transactions and operations of The Crown Estate are reflected in The Crown Estate’s Integrated Annual Report published in June 2019.