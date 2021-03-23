The Blood Safety and Quality Provisional Common Framework
Sets out how the UK government and devolved administrations propose to continue to work closely and collaboratively together on blood safety and quality policy, after the end of the transition period.
The Blood Safety and Quality Provisional Common Framework supports the continuity of good working relations, open communication and the maintenance of a compatible minimum set of high standards of safety and quality for blood and blood components.
The framework has been jointly developed by the UK government and devolved administrations and has since received Joint Ministerial Committee (EU Negotiations) provisional approval.