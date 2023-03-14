The AUKUS nuclear powered submarine pathway: a partnership for the future
Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have embarked on a profound new partnership called AUKUS, to support a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.
The first major initiative of the AUKUS partnership is the delivery of a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine (SSN) capability for Australia. This will ensure that Australia will maintain a critical edge in the underwater domain for decades to come. At the centre of this is SSN-AUKUS, a trilaterally-developed submarine based on the UK’s next-generation design.