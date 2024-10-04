Transparency data

The 2024 VPAG operational review: 22 July 2024

Minutes of a meeting held between the government, NHS England and ABPI about the 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG).

The voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG) is a non-contractual voluntary agreement between the government (constituted of the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and the governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), the representative body of the UK pharmaceutical industry.

VPAG aims to:

  • promote better patient outcomes and a healthier population
  • support UK economic growth
  • contribute to a financially sustainable NHS

Operational review meetings are held every 6 months.

