The 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth: payment percentage for 2026
Sets out the payment due from members of the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth in 2026.
The 2024 voluntary scheme headline payment percentage for 2026 will be 14.5%. This document sets out how the level was set.
The 2024 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing, access and growth (VPAG) is a voluntary agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI).
The voluntary scheme aims to:
- promote better patient outcomes and a healthier population
- support UK economic growth
- contribute to a financially sustainable NHS