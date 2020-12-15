Guidance

Testing for coronavirus before hospital

Sets out how and when to get tested for COVID-19 before a hospital procedure.

If you are going into hospital, you must take your COVID-19 swab test exactly 3 days before the day of your procedure.

This guidance details how to:

  • check the test kit contents
  • register your test kit online
  • book your courier collection
  • prepare, take and package your swab sample
  • give your completed test kit box to the courier
  • get your test results by text

The test outlined in this guidance is suitable for:

  • adults aged 18 and over
  • teenagers aged 12 to 17
  • children 11 and under
