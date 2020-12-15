Testing for coronavirus before hospital
Sets out how and when to get tested for COVID-19 before a hospital procedure.
Documents
Details
If you are going into hospital, you must take your COVID-19 swab test exactly 3 days before the day of your procedure.
This guidance details how to:
- check the test kit contents
- register your test kit online
- book your courier collection
- prepare, take and package your swab sample
- give your completed test kit box to the courier
- get your test results by text
The test outlined in this guidance is suitable for:
- adults aged 18 and over
- teenagers aged 12 to 17
- children 11 and under
Published 15 December 2020