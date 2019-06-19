Research and analysis

Teachers in primary and secondary schools: TALIS 2018

The views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, compared with other countries.

Published 19 June 2019
From:
Department for Education
Applies to:
England

The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-032-4, DFE- RR938 PDF, 3.76MB, 225 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email alternative.formats@education.gov.uk . Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018: brief

Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-035-5, DFE- RR938 PDF, 449KB, 11 pages

TALIS 2018: national data tables

ODS, 682KB



TALIS 2018: national data tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 986KB

TALIS 2018: primary international tables

ODS, 79.7KB



TALIS 2018: primary international tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 196KB

TALIS 2018: secondary international tables

ODS, 56KB



TALIS 2018: secondary international tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 138KB

TALIS 2018 England key stages 1 and 2: teacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.21MB, 33 pages

TALIS 2018 England key stages 1 and 2: headteacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.13MB, 29 pages

TALIS 2018 England key stage 3: teacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.21MB, 34 pages

TALIS 2018 England key stage 3: headteacher questionnaire

PDF, 1.13MB, 30 pages

The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018 provides insight on the views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, and how these vary across countries.

The survey included:

  • 48 other countries and economies at a lower secondary level
  • 15 other countries and economies at a primary level

The national report reviews differences in results between:

  • primary and lower secondary schools
  • England and other participating countries and economies
  • 2013 and 2018 results among lower secondary schools

It also provides insights on national questions asked in England only.

Read the Teachers in secondary schools: evidence from TALIS 2013 report.

Published 19 June 2019