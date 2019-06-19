Research and analysis
Teachers in primary and secondary schools: TALIS 2018
The views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, compared with other countries.
Documents
Details
The teaching and learning international survey (TALIS) 2018 provides insight on the views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, and how these vary across countries.
The survey included:
- 48 other countries and economies at a lower secondary level
- 15 other countries and economies at a primary level
The national report reviews differences in results between:
- primary and lower secondary schools
- England and other participating countries and economies
- 2013 and 2018 results among lower secondary schools
It also provides insights on national questions asked in England only.
Read the Teachers in secondary schools: evidence from TALIS 2013 report.
Published 19 June 2019