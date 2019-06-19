Teachers in primary and secondary schools: TALIS 2018

The teaching and learning international survey ( TALIS ) 2018 provides insight on the views and practices of primary and lower secondary teachers and their headteachers in England, and how these vary across countries.

The survey included:

48 other countries and economies at a lower secondary level

15 other countries and economies at a primary level

The national report reviews differences in results between:

primary and lower secondary schools

England and other participating countries and economies

2013 and 2018 results among lower secondary schools

It also provides insights on national questions asked in England only.