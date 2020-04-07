This report sets out the findings and recommendations of the tailored review of the Single Source Regulations Office ( SSRO ).

The review was carried out by UK Government Investments (Defence), who conducted desk-based research and consulted widely with SSRO members and executives, SSRO ’s MOD stakeholders and industry representatives through interviews. The review considered the continuing need for, performance and governance effectiveness of the SSRO and its relationship with its sponsoring Department, the MOD .

This review has found that there is a continuing need for the SSRO . Its role is generally well understood, and the current delivery model, an independent non-departmental public body, is still deemed appropriate. Although there is room for further improvement, the SSRO is performing its statutory duties effectively and efficiently. Internal governance was found to be robust, in line with best practice, and being applied effectively.