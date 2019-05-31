Guidance

TAG unit A4-1 social impact appraisal

Provides methods allowing analysts to attempt to quantify and monetise various social impacts in transport appraisals.

TAG unit A4.1 social impact appraisal

PDF, 751KB, 43 pages

Guidance on the analysis of social impact appraisal in transport appraisals.

The previous version of this guidance is TAG unit A4-1 social impact appraisal, December 2017.

TAG provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal, and how the transport appraisal process supports the development of investment decisions and business cases.

