TAG unit A2-1 wider economic impacts

Transport Analysis Guidance (TAG) on the analysis of wider economic impacts in transport appraisals.

Department for Transport

This document details the overall framework underpinning the analysis of wider economic impacts in transport appraisals.

TAG provides information on the role of transport modelling and appraisal, and how the transport appraisal process supports the development of investment decisions to support a business case.

This information was previously released in various 2014 and 2016 TAG guidance publications before being merged into this single publication.

