Surveying incomes and assets of adults with social care needs

This feasibility study explores approaches to collecting data about the care needs, income and assets of people with care and support needs in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
7 November 2024

Applies to England

Feasibility study for survey of incomes and assets of adults with social care needs: summary report

Technical annex workstream 1: review of past studies and data sources

Technical annex workstream 2: in-depth interviews with adult social care stakeholders

Technical annex workstream 3 phase 1: secondary analysis of survey data

Technical annex workstream 3 phase 2: options

Technical annex workstream 4 phase 1: findings from in-depth interviews with people with care needs and unpaid carers

Technical annex workstream 4 phase 2: findings from cognitive interviews with people with care needs and unpaid carers

Technical annex workstream 5: assessing proxies for housing wealth, non-housing wealth and income

This research was commissioned under the previous government (11 May 2010 to 5 July 2024) and therefore does not reflect the policies of the current government. The views expressed are the authors’ and do not necessarily reflect those of the government.

The Department of Health and Social Care commissioned Ipsos jointly with the Care Policy and Evaluation Centre (CPEC) at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) to conduct a study to explore the feasibility and acceptability of collecting data on the characteristics of people with care needs, including their income and assets.

The overall project explored different options for potential data collection and their benefits and drawbacks. The work was split into 5 workstreams.

The summary report draws together the key findings from all workstreams and, based on these findings, the options for future data collection.

Specific workstream reports are published alongside the summary report as technical annexes.

Published 7 November 2024

