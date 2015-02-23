Guidance

Support within the British Army community for those affected by domestic abuse

From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Domestic abuse: guidance and support for the armed forces community
Published:
23 February 2015
Last updated:
5 September 2017, see all updates

5 detailed case studies received from the Army Welfare Service.

Document

Domestic abuse case studies from the Army Welfare Service

HTML

Details

These case studies cover a breadth of issues from active perpetrator support to divorce and the need to transition out of the military community.

Document information

Published: 23 February 2015

Updated: 5 September 2017

+ full page history

  1. Added updated information on Army Welfare Services.
  2. First published.

From: Ministry of Defence

Part of: Domestic abuse: guidance and support for the armed forces community