Support within the British Army community for those affected by domestic abuse

5 detailed case studies received from the Army Welfare Service.
These case studies cover a breadth of issues from active perpetrator support to divorce and the need to transition out of the military community.
Published:
23 February 2015
Updated:
5 September 2017
From:
Ministry of Defence
Part of:
Domestic abuse: guidance and support for the armed forces community
