Guidance
Suicide prevention and peer support in the armed forces: A pocket guide by the Samaritans
This guide gives advice on how to identify signs that someone may be having difficulties, ways of offering support and information on where help can be found.
Documents
Details
The guide, jointly launched by Samaritans and the Ministry of Defence, builds on the range of support already available to service personnel who are struggling with their mental health, including access to specialist mental health medical care, training and education on good mental fitness and the Combat Stress 24-hour Mental Health Helpline.
Related information
Published 7 September 2018