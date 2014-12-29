Guidance

Submitting changes to labelling and patient information leaflets

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
29 December 2014
Last updated 22 December 2023

Submitting changes to labelling and patient information leaflets

Notification of Changes to Labels and Patient Information Leaflets for Self Certification Form

Application for changes to labels and patient information leaflets

Marketing authorisation holders must inform the relevant competent authority of all changes to labels and patient information leaflets which are not connected with changes to the summary of product characteristics (SPC).

This guidance sets out how to submit a change to labelling and patient information leaflets to MHRA, either for full assessment or through the notification scheme.

