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Guidance

Submit changes to labels and Patient Information Leaflets as a self-certification

Guidance for submitting changes to labels and Patient Information Leaflets (PILs) as a self-certification.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
3 July 2026

Documents

Additional guidance for submitting changes to labels and patient information leaflets as a self-certification

PDF, 1.4 MB, 11 pages

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Details

Regulation 267 of the Human Medicines Regulations (2012) sets out the requirement for the submission of mock-ups of packaging and leaflets to the licensing authority, as part of an initial licence application and subsequently to register any changes that are not connected with a change to the Summary of Product Characteristic (SmPC). The default route for registering changes to the label and/or leaflet is via a self-certification, unless the proposed updates fall into the categories P1-P4, where a full assessment is required.

Updates to this page

Published 3 July 2026

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