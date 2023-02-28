Stories from the Future: exploring new technology through useful fiction
A series of science fiction stories themed on potential technologies and threats that may arise during the next 20 years.
Documents
Details
The Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) commissioned 2 science fiction authors, PW Singer and August Cole, to write a series of ‘useful fiction’ stories inspired by potential future threats.
The fictional tales aim to spark discussion and creative insight which might challenge established thought.
Extensive research and interviews with subject-matter experts are woven into each narrative, using the art of engaging fiction-writing and artwork (within the PDF version) to deliver research-driven, non-fictitious insights.
Each story is designed to explain and explore a possible transformative technology, but the stories are fully imagined and not meant to be a prediction or reflection of the most likely future.
The events, statements, and views expressed are fictitious and should not be taken as a definitive or indicative view of, nor an endorsement by, the Ministry of Defence (MOD); even when they may be voiced in the stories by organisations or roles that are real (such as Dstl).
For MOD policy relating to the technologies discussed within the stories, see the relevant strategies and documents available on GOV.UK, in particular, as of time of writing, Global Britain in a Competitive Age: the Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy.
The document is Crown-Owned Copyright (2021) and was supplied to MOD under DEFCON 703 (Edn 08/13) in accordance with Contract No. 1000156167
References
UK Government documents
Future Operating Environments 2035
MOD Science and Technology Strategy
References from the authors
Burn-In: A Novel of the Real Robotic Revolution
Ghost Fleet: A Novel of the Next World War
Article: Microdrones, AI, and VR glasses: A sneak peek into the future of war and how we’ll train for it
Article: Thinking the Unthinkable with Useful Fiction