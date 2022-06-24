Guidance

Step by step guide for the AFPS Pension Savings Taxation (Annual Allowance) notification letter for tax year 2021/22

This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces who have exceeded the standard tax free pension savings limit.

Ministry of Defence
Published
24 June 2022

Step by step guide for AFPS Annual Allowance notification letter for tax year 2021/2022

PDF, 1.04 MB, 58 pages

This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces to establish:

  • if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
  • how to work out their tax bill if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
  • how to register for a self-assessment tax return, if required
  • how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill
  • if they have exceeded the standard pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2021/22 or both the threshold income exceeds £200,000 and the adjusted income (threshold income plus PIA) exceeds £240,000, on their AFPS pension savings.
