Step-by-step guide for the AFPS Pension Savings Taxation (Annual Allowance) notification letter for tax year 2022/23

This guide helps members of the armed forces who have exceeded the standard tax free pension savings limit.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
17 August 2023

Documents

Step-by-step guide for AFPS Annual Allowance notification letter for tax year 2022/2023

PDF, 361 KB, 13 pages

Step-by-step guide for AFPS Annual Allowance notification letter for tax year 2022/2023

ODT, 508 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This guide helps members of the armed forces to establish:

  • if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
  • how to work out their tax bill if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
  • how to register for a self-assessment tax return, if required
  • how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill
  • if they have exceeded the standard pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2022/23 or both the threshold income exceeds £200,000 and the adjusted income (threshold income plus PIA) exceeds £240,000, on their AFPS pension savings.
