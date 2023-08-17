Step-by-step guide for the AFPS Pension Savings Taxation (Annual Allowance) notification letter for tax year 2022/23
This guide helps members of the armed forces who have exceeded the standard tax free pension savings limit.
This guide helps members of the armed forces to establish:
- if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
- how to work out their tax bill if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
- how to register for a self-assessment tax return, if required
- how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill
- if they have exceeded the standard pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2022/23 or both the threshold income exceeds £200,000 and the adjusted income (threshold income plus PIA) exceeds £240,000, on their AFPS pension savings.
