Guidance

Step by step guide for the AFPS Pension Savings Taxation (Annual Allowance) notification letter for tax year 2020/21

This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces who have exceeded the standard tax free pension savings limit.

From:
Ministry of Defence
Published
16 June 2021

Documents

Pension Savings Taxation Allowance Guide 2020/21 (accessible version)

HTML

Pension Savings Taxation Allowance Guide 2020/21

PDF, 3.36MB, 68 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces to establish:

  • if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
  • how to work out their tax bill if they are liable for a Pension Savings tax charge
  • how to register for a self-assessment tax return, if required
  • how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill
  • if they have exceeded the standard pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2020/21 or both the threshold income exceeds £200,000 and the adjusted income (threshold income plus PIA) exceeds £240,000, on their AFPS pension savings.
Published 16 June 2021

Brexit

Check what you need to do