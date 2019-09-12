Step by step guide for the AFPS Pension Savings Taxation (Annual Allowance) notification letter for Tax Year 2018/19

This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces to establish if they are liable for an Pension Savings tax charge, how to work out their tax bill if they are, how to register for a self-assessment tax return if required, how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill, if they have exceeded the standard pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2018/19 or both the threshold income exceeds £110k and the adjusted income (threshold income plus PIA ) exceeds £150k, on their AFPS pension savings.