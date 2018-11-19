Guidance
Step by step guide for the AFPS annual allowance notification letter for tax year 2017/18
This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces who have exceeded the standard tax free pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2017/18 on their AFPS pension savings.
This guide has been provided to assist members of the armed forces to establish if they are liable for an Annual Allowance tax charge, how to work out their tax bill if they are, how to register for a self assessment tax return if required, how to complete that tax return and how to pay the tax bill, if they have exceeded the pension savings limit of £40,000 for tax year 2017/81 on their AFPS pension savings.
Published 19 November 2018
Last updated 19 November 2018 + show all updates
- Changed document format to PDF
- First published.