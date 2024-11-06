Statement of policy intent: relaunch of the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway
A unique initiative which aims to accelerate the time to patient care for transformative medicines and medicine-device combinations.
The Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) aims to get the most transformative new medicines to patients in the National Health Service (NHS) more quickly.
It is the only end-to-end access pathway where the developer can work collaboratively with the UK’s national health system, the regulator, and health technology assessment bodies from the early stages of clinical development.