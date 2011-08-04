  1. Home

Specifications are documents which specify the Ministry of Defence preferred solution for a works matter. Extant specifications are listed in number order.

Specification definitions and usage

SPEC 12 Hot rolled asphalts and macadam for airfields

SPEC 13 Marshal asphalt for airfields

SPEC 31 Internal cleaning of fuel tanks

SPEC 32 Internal coating of aviation fuel tanks

SPEC 33 Pavement quality concrete for airfields

SPEC 34 Electrical installations

SPEC 35 Concrete block paving for airfields

SPEC 36 Heating, hot and cold water, steam and gas installations

Read SPEC 36 in conjunction with PI 16/2004

SPEC 37 Air conditioning, air cooling and mechanical ventilation

SPEC 38 Hygienic cleaning of food rooms and catering equipment (deep cleaning)

SPEC 39 Fuse pillars

SPEC 40 Friction course surfacing for airfields

SPEC 42 Catering equipment

SPEC 42 Bar servery counters

SPEC 43 Pumps for bulk fuel installations

SPEC 44 Fuel measurement

SPEC 45 Slurry surfacing (including slurry seal and microsurfacing) for airfields

SPEC 46 Aviation fuel filtration

SPEC 47 Building energy management systems

SPEC 49 Stone mastic asphalt for airfields

SPEC 50 Recycled bound materials for airfields

Spec 51 Cement bound granular material for airfields

Spec 51 Hydraulically bound mixtures for airfields

Extant specifications are listed in number order.

  1. Added update SPEC 33
  2. Added Spec 51 Cement bound granular material for airfields and Spec 52 Hydraulically bound mixtures for airfields.
  3. First published.

