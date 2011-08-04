Guidance
Specifications are documents which specify the Ministry of Defence preferred solution for a works matter. Extant specifications are listed in number order.
Specification definitions and usage
PDF, 14.8KB, 2 pages
SPEC 12 Hot rolled asphalts and macadam for airfields
PDF, 1.5MB, 71 pages
SPEC 13 Marshal asphalt for airfields
PDF, 1.91MB, 73 pages
SPEC 31 Internal cleaning of fuel tanks
PDF, 564KB
SPEC 33 Pavement quality concrete for airfields
PDF, 1.23MB
SPEC 34 Electrical installations
PDF, 4.17MB
SPEC 35 Concrete block paving for airfields
PDF, 2.05MB, 68 pages
Read SPEC 36 in conjunction with PI 16/2004
PDF, 390KB
SPEC 39 Fuse pillars
PDF, 1.16MB
SPEC 40 Friction course surfacing for airfields
PDF, 543KB, 53 pages
SPEC 42 Catering equipment
PDF, 3.82MB
SPEC 42 Bar servery counters
PDF, 27KB
SPEC 43 Pumps for bulk fuel installations
PDF, 2.18MB
SPEC 44 Fuel measurement
PDF, 1.68MB
SPEC 45 Slurry surfacing (including slurry seal and microsurfacing) for airfields
PDF, 564KB, 78 pages
SPEC 46 Aviation fuel filtration
PDF, 331KB
SPEC 47 Building energy management systems
PDF, 321KB
SPEC 49 Stone mastic asphalt for airfields
PDF, 1.33MB, 59 pages
SPEC 50 Recycled bound materials for airfields
PDF, 210KB, 38 pages
