Social work teaching partnerships evaluation: interim report
Interim findings from the evaluation of the social work teaching partnerships programme.
The social work teaching partnership programme was developed to transform the quality of education and experience received by social work students and practitioners.
This evaluation explores the programme’s activity to date and how different delivery models have addressed the objectives of the programme.
One of the main aims of the report is to share learning and practice across local authorities and higher education institutes. This is to support the development of new ideas, approaches to social work education and continuing professional development.