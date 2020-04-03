Policy paper

Slides and datasets to accompany coronavirus press conference: 3 April 2020

Press conference slides and datasets used by Matt Hancock.

Published 3 April 2020
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street

Slides to accompany coronavirus press conference: 3 April 2020

Datasets to accompany coronavirus press conference: 3 April 2020

Press conference slides and datasets used by Matt Hancock in the daily coronavirus press conference on 3 April 2020.

The data used in slide one is made publicly available by Google. It represents a sample of users who have opted-in to Location History for their Google Account. Users are able to turn off Location History at any time, and all data is anonymous and presented in aggregate.

