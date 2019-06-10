Research and analysis
SIN China helps the Future Cities Catapult to launch the Future Cities Business Portfolio for China
SIN China is supporting UK innovators who are developing advanced urban services to build R&D and business connections in China, the country with the most mega-cities in the world.
SIN worked with the Future Cities Catapult to launch the Future Cities Business Portfolio for China, giving UK businesses greater profile in China and opportunities to develop R&D and business connections with Chinese cities.
Published 10 June 2019