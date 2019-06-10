Research and analysis

SIN China helps the Future Cities Catapult to launch the Future Cities Business Portfolio for China

SIN China is supporting UK innovators who are developing advanced urban services to build R&D and business connections in China, the country with the most mega-cities in the world.

Published 10 June 2019
Foreign & Commonwealth Office

SIN helps the Future Cities Catapult to launch Future Cities Business Portfolio for China

Details

SIN worked with the Future Cities Catapult to launch the Future Cities Business Portfolio for China, giving UK businesses greater profile in China and opportunities to develop R&D and business connections with Chinese cities.

