Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited: annual report and accounts 2023/2024

The annual report and accounts consists of activity undertaken by Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited during financial year 2023 to 2024.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Sheffield Forgemasters International Ltd
Published
9 May 2025

Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited - annual report and accounts 2023/2024

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5280-3, CP 1198

PDF, 7.44 MB, 74 pages

Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited - annual report and accounts 2023/2024

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-5280-3, CP 1198

ODT, 377 KB

Details

Sheffield Forgemasters International Limited’s (SFIL’s) annual report and accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

The report consists of a Strategic Report, Directors Report, Governance statement, Remuneration and Staff Report, and Statement of Accountable Person’s responsibilities.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts.

