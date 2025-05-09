Corporate report

Sheffield Forgemasters Engineering Limited: annual report and accounts 2023/2024

The annual report and accounts consists of activity undertaken by Sheffield Forgemasters Engineering Limited during financial year 2023 to 2024.

Ministry of Defence and Sheffield Forgemasters International Ltd
9 May 2025

Sheffield Forgemasters Engineering Limited’s (SFEL’s) annual report and accounts for the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

The report consists of a Strategic Report and Directors Report.

The annual accounts consist of financial statements and notes to the accounts.

