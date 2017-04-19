  1. Home

SFA compensation scheme: claim fact sheet

Ministry of Defence and Defence Infrastructure Organisation
19 April 2017
26 April 2017

A fact sheet about the service families accommodation (SFA) compensation scheme.

Service family accommodation: compensation scheme

A service families accommodation (SFA) customer fact sheet setting out the details of the SFA compensation scheme and how to make a claim.

Published: 19 April 2017

Updated: 26 April 2017

From: Ministry of Defence Defence Infrastructure Organisation