Service Police Complaints Commissioner (SPCC): annual report 2023
This annual report covers the first 6 months (23 June to 31 December 2023 inclusive) of the new Service Police complaints system and the SPCC's strategic plan for 2023 to 2026.
There is a statutory duty for the SPCC to produce an annual report to the Secretary of State on the delivery of its functions. As the Service Police complaints system was only implemented at the end of June 2023, this annual report covers the first 6 months of the new system’s operation.
The report is set out in 3 chapters:
- Background to the establishment of the SPCC role, as well as the wider context of the Service Justice System and the Service Police.
- An overview of the Service Police complaints system and how it operates, and the work undertaken in 2023.
- The SPCC’s strategic plan, which sets out how it intends to carry out its statutory functions moving forward.