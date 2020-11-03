The codes have been issued by the Secretary of State under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. They regulate service police powers and procedures in the investigation of offences, setting down safeguards and protections for members of the service community.

The codes provide a statement of the rights of the individual and the powers of the Service Police. Copies of the service police codes of practice are available in all service police stations. The revised codes come into effect on 10 July 2017 and the previous edition dated 19 March 2015 will cease to have effect.