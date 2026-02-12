Service Inquiry into the death of a service person found deceased on 28 September 2022
Documents
Details
A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a service person found deceased on 28 September 2022.
A Coroner’s Inquest into the service person’s death has concluded and the Service Inquiry report is being published to inform the military chain of command and the public of the findings of the Service Inquiry and its recommendations to prevent recurrence.