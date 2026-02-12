Corporate report

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person found deceased on 28 September 2022

The Service Inquiry report into the death of a service person found deceased on 28 September 2022.

Ministry of Defence
12 February 2026

Service Inquiry into the death of a service person found deceased on 28 September 2022

PDF, 1.73 MB, 140 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email ddc-modinternet@mod.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

A Service Inquiry has been completed into the death of a service person found deceased on 28 September 2022.

A Coroner’s Inquest into the service person’s death has concluded and the Service Inquiry report is being published to inform the military chain of command and the public of the findings of the Service Inquiry and its recommendations to prevent recurrence.

