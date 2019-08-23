Corporate report
Service Inquiry into 105mm HE Artillery Round Fired outside of the range area on Salisbury Plain Training Area on 5 March 2014
Details
The final report has been published to inform the military Chain of Command and the public of the findings of the inquiry and its recommendations to assist in improving the care of our personnel.
