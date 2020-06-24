The Service for Experienced, Rejoiner and Volunteer Engagements ( SERVE ) is a free and easy to use website. It can be used by all regular and reserve service personnel, Veterans; and anyone interested in staying connected with defence.

SERVE modernises the experience of finding opportunities in the armed forces by using technology, which will help to increase the adaptability and sustainability of the military workforce so it can adjust to the demands of defence capabilities whilst delivering greater efficiency and effectiveness.

SERVE advertises Reserve, re-joiner and wider opportunities across all 3 services, including joint organisations, in one place. It is available through any internet-connected device such as a mobile, desktop or tablet.

Users can explore opportunities across the full range of reserve commitment types, from full time reserve service and additional duties commitment, to short-term tasks; along with re-joiner opportunities. Searches can be refined by Service, location, branch/cap badge, rank, engagement type or length, specialism, or any combination of these. Once registered, users can set up notifications, so they receive email alerts when new, relevant, opportunities are posted.

SERVE ’s information panels will cover a range of subjects from defence announcements and recruitment campaigns for trade skills, through to signposts to tools and support on other websites.