Secretary of State for Defence policy statement on environment
This environmental protection policy statement sets out the MOD’s legal obligations and the requirements of the Secretary of State for Defence from individuals, managers and commanders.
Documents
Details
Environmental protection is central to the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) policy making and its activities. The MOD needs to manage these responsibilities in a consistent manner and the Secretary of State’s policy statement provides the high-level framework under which this is done.
This policy statement dated November 2025 replaces the version published in January 2024. It removes health and safety from scope which is addressed separately.