Guidance
School workforce census 2019: guides
Guides for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the school workforce census 2019.
These guides will help schools and local authorities to:
- understand the purpose of the school workforce census
- prepare for the census
- complete their census returns for 2019
The guide for school employed staff is for:
- schools and nurseries maintained by a local authority
- special schools maintained by a local authority (schools for children with special educational needs or disabilities)
- city technology colleges
- academies
- free schools
- pupil referral units (these provide education for children who can’t go to a mainstream school)
- local authority children’s services
The guide for centrally employed staff explains how local authorities who employ school staff centrally can submit school workforce census data.
Centrally employed staff include:
- teachers
- teaching assistants
- support staff (for example, healthcare workers, librarians, technicians, administrative staff and catering staff)
Read more guidance on submitting data for the 2019 school workforce census.
Published 18 June 2019