Guidance

School workforce census 2019: guides

Guides for schools and local authorities on submitting data for the school workforce census 2019.

Published 18 June 2019
From:
Department for Education

Documents

School employed staff: guide

Ref: DfE-00126-2019 PDF, 4.62MB, 87 pages

Centrally employed staff: guide

Ref: DfE-00125-2019 PDF, 3.41MB, 70 pages

Details

These guides will help schools and local authorities to:

  • understand the purpose of the school workforce census
  • prepare for the census
  • complete their census returns for 2019

The guide for school employed staff is for:

  • schools and nurseries maintained by a local authority
  • special schools maintained by a local authority (schools for children with special educational needs or disabilities)
  • city technology colleges
  • academies
  • free schools
  • pupil referral units (these provide education for children who can’t go to a mainstream school)
  • local authority children’s services

The guide for centrally employed staff explains how local authorities who employ school staff centrally can submit school workforce census data.

Centrally employed staff include:

  • teachers
  • teaching assistants
  • support staff (for example, healthcare workers, librarians, technicians, administrative staff and catering staff)

Read more guidance on submitting data for the 2019 school workforce census.

Published 18 June 2019