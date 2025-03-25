Guidance

Safety communications concerning medicines, medical devices and other healthcare products

Overview of the different types of MHRA safety communications about medicines, medical devices and other healthcare products, including what they are and who they are aimed at, and information on decision-making around safety communications.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
25 March 2025

Details

Medicines and medical devices available to UK patients must reach high standards of safety, quality and efficacy. However, no medical product is completely free of risk. The MHRA continually monitors the safety of products, balancing their benefits and risks and communicating transparently when we identify a new safety issue. Patient safety is our highest priority, and we do not hesitate to take action to protect the public, including by promptly issuing new advice to minimise these risks or remove products from use.

