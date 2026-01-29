Guidance

Safeguarding adults collection (SAC) data return, 2025 to 2026

Guidance for local authorities on how to complete the safeguarding adults collection (SAC) data return for the 2025 to 2026 reporting period.

Department of Health and Social Care
29 January 2026

Applies to England

Safeguarding adults collection (SAC) data return, 2025 to 2026: guidance for local authorities

SAC data return, 2025 to 2026: submission template

The SAC is a mandatory annual data collection from local authorities in England.

Local authorities should use the data return template and guidance to submit data on safeguarding concerns and where enquiries took place during 2025 to 2026 in England.

You can submit data from 1 April 2026 through NHS England’s Strategic Data Collection Service.

This page includes:

  • guidance for completing the 2025 to 2026 safeguarding adults collection data return
  • the data submission template for the 2025 to 2026 reporting period

Updates to this page

Published 29 January 2026

